With few months to the 2021 African Cup Of Nations, Nigeria’s Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr believed Nigeria has a better chance of emerging champion now than in 2019.

Nigeria lost at the Semifinal to the eventual winner Algeria in 2019 but finished with a bronze medal after defeating Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place playoff.

Rohr during a YouTube interview with ElegbeteTV, feels Nigeria players have matured more than that of 2019 and they can actually winning the tournament in Cameroon.

“We have a better chance to win AFCON presently because our team, we have good players goal scorer and above all confident that last time.

But to say we will win outrightly, never I won’t say that.

In Nigeria, we must be patient and let’s give the players to stay humble and win,” he stated.

Nigeria qualified for postponed 2021 African Cup of Nations with a game to spare