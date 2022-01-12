“33” Export Lager beer has congratulated the Super Eagles for their bright start at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Eagles yesterday showed great promise as they battled to a lone goal win over the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua.

It was tournament debutant Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike in the 30th minute that gave Nigeria a dream start for a fourth AFCON title.

“33” Export Lager, the official beer of the national football team had galvanised teeming football fans and consumer to stand behind the Super Eagles in the quest for fourth continental title in Cameroon with the opening Group D match against seven-time African champions, Egypt and the Super Eagles did not disappoint, making Nigerian proud with the out- come of the match.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .