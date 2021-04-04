By Monica Iheakam

The confederation of African Football CAF yesterday confirmed January 6 to February 2022 as the dates for the African cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon.

The new dates were sealed at the CAF Executive meeting presided over by the continental body’s new President Patrice Motsepe.

The tournament initially billed for January and February of 2021, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also disrupted the qualifiers.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles alongside 22 other teams have secured their passage to the tournament in Cameroon.

The final place at the 24-team event will be determined in June, after Sierra Leone and Benin’s match could not take place after the latter refused to play when five of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sierra Leone need a win to qualify for the competition, while Benin must avoid defeat to secure the second spot from Group L.

Hosts Cameroon will be joined at the tournament by Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Ghana, Sudan, The Gambia and Gabon.