The Super Eagles will be in Pot 1 alongside other seeded teams when the draw for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Cameroon, is held.

All the teams in Pot 1 are the top five teams on the African continent based on the latest FIFA ranking ahead of the draw for next year’s event.

Super Eagles were seeded alongside the host Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco in Pot 1 while Pot 2 where they will definitely get an opponent has Egypt, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea.

Pot 3 has Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone while Pot 4 is occupied by Malawi, Sudan, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Gambia.

The draw was initially scheduled to take place on June 25 but was postponed due to logistics reasons and also the coronavirus pandemic. A new date is yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

