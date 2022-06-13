By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ manager, Jose Peseiro has assured that Nigeria is raring to go in today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe in Agadir, Morocco.

Peseiro said at the Aeroport Agadir Almarissa that the encounter against ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’ would bring the best out of his team as the boys seek to go top of the Group A table.

“We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it. As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria has huge pedigree and also has both quality and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games,” he assured.

Nigeria’s delegation to today’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’of São Tomé and Príncipe landed in the southern Moroccan city of Agadir on Sunday morning.

Having bagged all three points in their 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, the Eagles countenance another three points against ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’ at the Grand Stade Agadir, also known as Adrar Stadium, this afternoon.

