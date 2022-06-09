When the Super Eagles file out against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone today in the AFCON qualifier at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, Nigerians will likely see the attacking partnership of Napoli talisman, Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar.

This formation was evident after the team’s first full training, with the duo of Cyril Dessers and Terem Moffi standing in. Emmanuel Dennis has a slight chance of picking a shirt, no thanks to injury.

In the same vein, the Portuguese coach could introduce a new central defence partnership of Semi Ajayi and stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong as Peseiro’s assistant, Acacio Santos, drilled the two defenders severally.

For the left back, where the team parades two strong players, it’s a straight fight between FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi and Rangers’ Calvin Bassey.

However, Bassey might get the nod of the coach should the Portuguese decides to play with the 3-5-2 formation.

