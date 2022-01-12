By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has gifted the Super Eagles N10 million for winning their first match against Egypt and promised a further N50 million if they lift the trophy at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicked off on January 9.

Onyema, who made the pledge in Garoua, Cameroon, while speaking to the Super Eagles during half time, promised to give N10 million naira for every goal scored, telling the players that the hopes of over 200 million Nigerians rest on shoulders and urged them to give their best and win the trophy. He also

“We believe in what you can do because you have the strength as a team. Remember what I told you during the qualifying series. You are carrying the hopes and aspirations of over 350 ethnic nationalities of our beautiful country. You’re playing for the unity of Nigeria. This is your time to play your part in cementing the unity of this nation, as Nigerians from North, South, East and West will celebrate in unison. Do us proud and when you come back with the cup, I’m going to give you 50 million naira,” Onyema said.

He used the medium to harp on the uniting power of football as whenever the Eagles play, Nigerians jettison their ethnic and religious sentiments and forge a united front in support of the team.

It can be recalled that during the qualifying stages, the Air Peace helmsman delivered a similar unity-themed and motivational speech to the Super Eagles on board one of the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and gave them a cheque of 20 million naira. The Falcons of the 1999 squad were also beneficiaries of 10 million naira from the aviation cognoscente during the 3rd NFF-Aiteo Football Awards last year in Lagos.

Air Peace is the official airline sponsor of the Nigerian National Teams.