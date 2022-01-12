From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, has urged the Super Eagles to continue with the winning mentality that saw them beat Egypt on Tuesday.

Commenting on the match, Idahosa said the Eagles players showed the typical Nigeria strong character in their first group game against the Pharaoh of Egypt.

He urged the players to realise that the country depends on them to have something to cheer about in the face of the hardship in the country as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker noted that with the unity of purpose which the Eagles executed the match showed, much would be achieved in the country if Nigerians are united against the “bloodthirsty evils” threatening to bring the country down.

“My only takeaway from today’s (Tuesday) game is that we can achieve much in the country when we remain united in our common purpose.

“You can see the character and resilience the players showed against the Egyptians, this is what Nigerians are known for and not the unwarranted killings and abduction that is threatening to tear the nation apart

“They started well and I want to urge them to continue with this winning mentality until they come home with the trophy.

“Again, I also want the players to know that football is the only thing that makes us see ourselves as one. We tend to forget our religion, ethnicity and political affiliation whenever the Super Eagles are playing.

“This is why I want to urge them (Players) to know that a lot depends on them to keep us united as a people and nation.

Recall that the Eagles opened their AFCON 2021 account with a 1-0 win over the Pharaoh of Egypt to top group D.