The Super Eagles have zoomed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup, beating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by 3-2 courtesy of Odion Ighalo’s brace and Alex Iwobi’s strike.

The Super Eagles had taken the lead in the 19 minute of the first half of the game played in Alexandria, but fell behind in the dying minutes of the first half when two quick goals from the Lions sent Cameroon in front.

But at the resumption of play, the Eagles rallied to restore parity and went on to score the winner.

The status quo dragged on with the Cameroonian side pilling pressure to turn the table but were denied by the resolute defending from the Eagles.