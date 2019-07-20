The Federal Government, yesterday, lauded the bronze medal–winning effort of the Super Eagles, as a team led by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, received the Nigeria delegation to the finals in Egypt, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A chartered Air Peace plane that flew the delegation from Egypt landed in Abuja, at about 10.40am, led by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, and the Second Vice President Shehu Dikko, General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, members of the Executive Committee, players and officials of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria pipped Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, on Wednesday, to win her eighth bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Scorer Odion Jude Ighalo, who finished as top scorer in the entire qualifying series for the championship, is primed to be tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

In his remarks, while receiving the team on arrival, Mustapha said the government of Nigeria was appreciative of their efforts in finishing third in a 24 –team AFCON, the biggest in the history of the championship.

“We commend you for finishing third in the African continent. We all wanted the first position, but this is football, where things, sometimes, do not go as you plan. The government is quite happy with your level of discipline, professionalism and how you comported yourselves creditably as Nigerian ambassadors.

On behalf of the team, Ahmed Musa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and the federal government for the support given to the team before, during and after the AFCON 2019, promising that the Super Eagles will endeavour to do better at the next championship.