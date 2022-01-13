From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of Oramah Football Academy, Abuja, Dr. Pat Ifeanyi Oramah, has predicted that Super Eagles will win the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon if they avoid getting carried away with the victory over highly-rated Pharaohs of Egypt.

Commending the performance of the team against Egypt in their opening match, Oramah hailed the team for trouncing the Pharaohs in all the departments of the game, capping it with a sweet victory.

In a post match assessment with sports writers in Abuja, Oramah attributed the Eagles’ well deserved win over the Egyptians to the tight defense pragmatically coordinated by William Troost Ekong; good team spirit effectively displayed all over the pitch; well synchronized midfield led by Wilfred Ndidi, quality selection and rich bench.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The seasoned administrator submitted that: “the Super Eagles played an excellent game. It is a thing of joy that our Eagles were able to subdue Egypt, the most successful team in the AFCON, parading highly rated players including Mo Salah of Liverpool but were completely outplayed by Nigeria. Coach Eguavon’s formation was good, hence the exciting and creative play by the players.

“Although the team lacked a playmaker in the mould of Jay Jay Okocha, Wilson Oruma, and other notable creative midfielders, I want to caution the team against overconfidence given that the tournament will get tougher as the competition progresses,” he said.

He assured Super Eagles of the unflinching support and prayers of teeming Nigerian football lovers, “waiting anxiously for the team to bring home the coveted trophy.”