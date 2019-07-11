Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for the semi finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigeria senior national team qualified for the semi finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament holding in Egypt after defeating by the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 2-1.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, commended the resilience of the Nigerian national side, adding that Deltans and Nigerians are fervently praying for the team to succeed in their quest to bring home the trophy.

He commended the coaching crew and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for ensuring that all necessary logistics were put in place to encourage the Eagles defeat their South African rivals.

The governor urged the Eagles to remain focused and make the country proud once again when they take on their next opponents in their semi final encounter.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you all for your success so far even as I urge you all to remain commited and focused as you approach your next opponent in the semi-final encounter,” the Delta governor’s statement reads.

“I have no doubt in mind that you will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match with the same zeal and vigour, as Nigerians are desirous to see you return home with the coveted trophy,” he added.