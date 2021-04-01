Watford center back William Troost-Ekong and Galatasaray winger Henry Onyekuru were delighted to play in Lagos in Super Eagles colours for the first time.

Troost-Ekong posted on Instagram : “Lagos it was a pleasure! Great performance from the boys. Onwards and upwards

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Racing Genk scoring sensation and Stoke City loanee Oghenekaro Etebo have reacted to the Super Eagles 3-0 rout of Lesotho in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday evening.

Osimhen got the Super Eagles on their way when he chipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper in the 23rd minute, Etebo doubled the advantage five minutes after the restart as he shot low past the keeper in the 50th minute, with Osimhen providing the assist, before Onuachu volleyed home with seven minutes remaining.

Three-time African champions Nigeria finished the qualifiers unbeaten, recording four wins and two draws.

Osimhen was statistically the most decisive Super Eagles players during the qualifiers, with a goal involvement of 10 (5 goals, 5 assists, participating in 71.4 percent of the goals scored by the national team.