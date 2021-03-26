By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles duo Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo have admitted they have been slightly taken aback by the boat travel to Port Novo.

Balogun and Aribo are in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho but will today embark on an unusual journey for the cracker with the Squirrels of Benin at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium.

Balogun said: “I guess we have to be okay with it, I will say it’s a bit unusual but that’s just how it is.

“The most important thing is that we get there in one piece and win the game.”

And Aribo stated: “I have never travelled by sea anywhere before.

“Travelling on a boat…it is what it is. We can’t use it as an excuse and we have to go out and make sure we get the victory.”

Many have raised eyebrows, but Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick defended the unusual mode of transport.

He said: “I travel by boat all the time on that route. There’s nothing wrong with a different adventure. I don’t see the big deal about it.

“Look at the Lagos boat terminal; it’s one of the best in the world, so why don’t we use it if we have that facility?”