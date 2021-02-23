Gernot Rohr has hinted at the Super Eagles players and officials might travel by boat to Cotonou before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin on March 27.

The Super Eagles coach revealed that an alternative travel arrangement is being considered because the roads are not in good condition and it would take a shorter time if the waterway is used.

The players are scheduled to undergo fitness sessions at the hotel gym in Lagos ahead of the matchday six AFCONQ against Lesotho, something which Rohr noted was not available before they faced Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Speaking on preparations for next month’s games, Rohr explained to French radio station Europe1 (via Football 365): “We know that a lot of work is done, that the pitch is watered every day and that machines have been ordered, to mow the grass well,”

“As for hotels, there is no problem, there are a lot of them in Lagos. We will have the “fitness” at the hotel, which we did not have on the previous day in Benin City.

“We will be very close to Benin. We risk making the trip to Cotonou, where we play our match of the 5th day on March 27, by boat, because the road is not good and the crossing only lasts two hours.”

The Nigeria Football Federation is expected to announce the squad list for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in the coming days.

Gernot Rohr has hinted at the Super Eagles players and officials might travel by boat to Cotonou before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin on March 27.

The Super Eagles coach revealed that an alternative travel arrangement is being considered because the roads are not in good condition and it would take a shorter time if the waterway is used.

The players are scheduled to undergo fitness sessions at the hotel gym in Lagos ahead of the matchday six AFCONQ against Lesotho, something which Rohr noted was not available before they faced Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Speaking on preparations for next month’s games, Rohr explained to French radio station Europe1 (via Football 365): “We know that a lot of work is done, that the pitch is watered every day and that machines have been ordered, to mow the grass well,”

“As for hotels, there is no problem, there are a lot of them in Lagos. We will have the “fitness” at the hotel, which we did not have on the previous day in Benin City.

“We will be very close to Benin. We risk making the trip to Cotonou, where we play our match of the 5th day on March 27, by boat, because the road is not good and the crossing only lasts two hours.”

The Nigeria Football Federation is expected to announce the squad list for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in the coming days.