Bolaji Okunola

In-form Super Eagles’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, has fired warning signal to the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho ahead of next week 2021 AFCON qualifier duel.

The 23-year-old is billed to inspire the three-time African champion to glory come November 13, on home soil in Uyo, and away to Lesotho five days later.

Aribo revealed his form shortly after his Scottish side, Rangers, humiliated Hearts 3-0 to scale through to the League Cup final at the weekend.

The London-born player, who has netted in his two appearances for the Eagles, twitted “Through to the final!! Great team performances, I’m on fire,” he wrote.

SportingSun check revealed Aribo is currently Nigeria’s 60th player to score in his first appearance for the national team. He found the net barely four minutes in Nigeria’s friendly match with Ukraine on September 10.

To further reveal his worth, he netted his second goal in Eagles’ last game against Brazil. The 35th minute goal, which can go for television exhibition any day, becomes his second straight goal for the Eagles. Aribo latched onto a Moses Simon’s pass, weaved past Brazilian stars, including Marquinhos, to slam a shot beyond goalkeeper Ederson.

He will heighten his national team preparation after Thursday’s UEFA Europa league clash against FC Porto and Sunday’s League game away to Livingston.