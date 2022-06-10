By Bolaji Okunola

The Super Eagles on Thursday returned to winning ways by beating Sierra Leone 2-1 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier matchday one duel at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

At the closed-door encounter, the three-time African Champions unleashed a 4-3-3 formation on the Leone Stars which saw goalkeeper Francis Uzoho standing between the stick to oversee affairs in the defence line of Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina.

However, the line-up failed to cage the visitors in the early minutes of the game with Jonathan Monsay 11th minutes header beating Uzoho in goal.

The Super Eagles responded to level the score line courtesy of Alex Iwobi’s 16th-minute strike.

Four minutes before the break, Nigeria which had not been ahead in any match since beating Guinea Bissau at the last group match of the 2022 African Cup of Nations played on 19 January in Garoua, Cameroon, redeemed their image after goal machine, Victor Osimhen connected a header from Moses Simon to give Eagles the lead.

Going into the second half with the introduction of Etebo Oghenekaro, Ademola Lookman, Kenneth Omeruo, Shehu Abdullah and Terem Moffi, the team went on pressurising their visitors but all efforts yielded no result as the team gave the new Portuguese handler, Jose Peseiro his first victory after witnessing two defeats against Mexico and Ecuador.

Nigeria is second on the log on account of goals difference with Guinea Bissau leading the group following their 5-1 home victory over Sao Tome and Principe. The team will be aiming to maintain a winning run on June 13 matchday 2 outing against host, Sao Tome and Principe.

