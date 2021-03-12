Roberto Calenda, the agent of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, has reacted to his client’s call-up to the Super Eagles for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Osimhen was named in a 24-man squad by Nigerian manager Gernot Rohr earlier this week, despite having only recently returned from a series of injury and illness issues.

Calenda, in response to Osimhen’s call-up, is quoted by All Nigeria Soccer: “He was called up, then he will decide. Let’s hope you don’t have to worry more than anything else.

“Isn’t Osimhen a scorer? Time to time, then let’s have a chat with those who support him”.

Calenda added that Osimhen needs more time to get back to his best, having spent so much of the season on the sidelines.

“He has been out for a long time and hasn’t trained together with the team for a long time,” explained the agent. “It takes time to group and connect. The work has to be done together.

“Victor was out 94 days in a row and then returned to Bergamo. I am the first to wish that he can do well but we always give time to time, these are important things.”