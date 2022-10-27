The Oyo State Government has commenced support mobilisation ahead of the African Cup of Nations(AFCON) Qualifier match between the U23 National Team and Tanzania on Saturday in Ibadan.

Mr Seun Fakorede, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, disclosed during a news conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The country’s U23 National Team and Tanzania would hold on Saturday at Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan.

The team had drew 1-1 during the first leg of the match held in Dar es Salam, the capital of Tanzania.

The Lekan Salami Sports Complex was recently renovated and upgraded to international standard by the Gov. Seyi Makinde administration.

Fakorede said that the media engagement was very important due to the Saturday international match, which never happened in the last 30 years

“We, therefore call on all football-loving citizens to come enmass to witness the epoch making event and give our darling U23 Olympic team an overwhelming and arousing support to victory,” he said.

Fakorede said that part of government effort was to give the iconic Lekan Salami Sports Complex a beautiful facelift after 44 years of neglect and abandonment by preceding administrations.

He said that the newly renovated stadium would also open up new opportunities for the people to generate money and enhance value.