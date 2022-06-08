Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro could be toying with an attacking formation of Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone on Thursday, as per report in owngoalnigeria.com.

Inkling that the Portuguese was planning the combination of Osimhen and Sadiq played out in the team’s training. Peseiro had the team play a practice match among themselves with a team that looks like Team B that had less of the players who are not expected to be in the starting line up. Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal of the session.

The coach paired Dessers in the attack with Terem Moffi, like he did in the two friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador respectively while the other team had Osimhen paired with Sadiq Umar in the attack.

It appears the team will play in a 4-4-2 formation with the full backs occupying very high positions to allow the wingers drift in to join the attackers in the box. In the training, both Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were deployed to the wings.

The coach is focused more on how the players will make use of the ball in possession and also how they defend without it as he had specific drills of those aspects during the course of training.

