Super Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is hoping that Ahmed Musa, Oghenekharo Etebo and Ola Aina would return before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin next month.

The trio missed out from Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against the Samba Boys of Brazil in an international friendly game last the weekend, due to various injuries.

The German tactician, who seems to be worried about the injuries to some of his key players, told Brila Fm that he hoped they would be fit for the big task ahead of the team.

“Now what would happen with all these injured players back? “If Musa can come back, if Ola Aina can come back, and if Etebo too can come back, so we would see what can happen with the top players for these impactful games,” Rohr added.

The three-time AFCON champions will host Benin on November 11 before facing Lesotho on November 19.