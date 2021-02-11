Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will in few days time release the list of players who will represent Nigeria against Benin Republic and Lesotho respectively in AFCON 2022 qualifiers.

Owngoalnigeria.com has exclusively reveal that two players; Taiwo Awoniyi and Terem Moffi have been handed their maiden call up to the senior national team.

Awoniyi will for the first time team up with the Super Eagles largely due to his exploits for his German side, Union Berlin. Moffi is coming in on the strength of his showing for Lorient in Ligue 1.

The duo will battle for starting spot alongside first choice forward, Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu who hasn’t impressed with the Super Eagles but can’t be ignored base on his form for Genk in Belgium.

Owngoalnigeria.com also gathered that Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is in the list but made the cut as a midfielder with doubts surrounding the availability of Oghenekaro Etebo, who is struggling with form and fitness for Galatasary, where he’s on loan from Stoke City.