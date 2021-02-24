Three-time African champions, Nigeria will face West African brothers Benin Republic on Friday March 27 in Port Novo after the Confederation of African Football confirmed dates for the remaining AFCON qualifiers, AOIFootball.com reports.

Needing just a point to qualify for the tournament, Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr will lead his boys in their first clash of the year with the Eagles winning the reversed fixture 2-1 in 2019 after goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu canceled out a Stephen Sessegnon opener.

Similarly, the Eagles will also play host to Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30 in Lagos, marking a return to the city after a 10 years’ absence.

The Super Eagles will camp in Lagos for both games with Rohr and his team expected to depart for Benin on the 25th of March and will return to the country after the game in preparation for their last qualifier against Lesotho.

Nigeria currently tops Group L with 8 points and should seal qualification if they avoid defeat in Benin regardless of whatever happens in their last game at home to Lesotho.