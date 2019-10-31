Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles and OSC Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, despite his injury concerns has been named in the squad list to execute the double header AFCON qualifiers next month.

This was even as Kazier Chiefs safe hands Daniel Akpeyi is making his return to the national team since his inconsistent displays at the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament where Nigeria picked up a bronze medal.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday announced a 23 -man roster of players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

According to the list, made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders and 7 strikers,team captain, Ahmed Musa is equally making his return following a spell on the sidelines with injury. Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Glasgow Rangers’ Joe Aribo and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi were also included in the list.

Coach Gernot Rohr has also decided to give another chance to Vitória de Guimarães midfielder Mikel Agu following his outstanding performances in the group stage of the Europa League.

After missing the Brazil tie, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate – both Ola Aina and Kenneth Omeruo have also been invited to shire up a defense that appear incapable of keeping goals out.

Meanwhile, the trio of Stoke’s Ogenekaro Etebo, Leon Balogun and Peter Olayinka has been placed on standby by Gernot Rohr.

Three-time African champions, will face Benin on November 13 before taking on Lesotho four days later.

The 23-man List:

Goalkeepers- Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye.

Defenders- William Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Jamilu Collins, Ola Aina.

Midfielders- Wilfred Ndidi, Ramon Azeez, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Mikel Agu.

Forwards- Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Simon Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze.