Twenty years after returning to Lagos, the Super Eagles thrilled Lagosians, and by extension, Nigerians with three unreplied goals against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

All the goals were scored by Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu, the scorer of the lone goal against Benin Republic last Saturday in Porto Novo.

It was Onuachu’s third goal in the colours of the Nigerian national team.

Although the Super Eagles have already secured a place in Cameroon, after the Benin encounter, yesterday’s victory was the icing on the cake as they finished the AFCON qualifiers unbeaten.

The Super Eagles thus joined Cape Verde, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Burkina Faso as teams going for the AFCON in Cameroon without losing a match in the qualifying rounds.

The Lesotho game marked the return to the starting lineup of Everton forward, Alex Iwobi who missed the clash against the Republic of Benin following discrepancies surrounding his COVID-19 status.

Also making their returns to the team are the duo of goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho and right back, Tyronne Ebuehi.

The Super Eagles started brightly and had several chances which eventually paid off in the 23rd minute of the game when Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen latched onto a through pass from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Osimhen had a goal initially ruled out for offside before he got on the scoresheet.

The visitors had their moment afterwards and almost went close to getting an equaliser but goalkeeper Francis Uzoho thwarted a goalscorimg chance that came their way.

The second half of the game was less eventful but Galatasaray midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo made it 2-0 in the 50th minute after a brilliant exchange of passes.

Manager Gernot Rohr introduced the pair of Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru for Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

And the Racing Genk striker justified his inclusion in the squad when he netted from inside the box to wrap up the scoring in the 83rd minute.