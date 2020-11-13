VICTOR Osimhen has decllared that the Super Eagles will give their all to emerge victorious in today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, but admitted the Leone Stars will be tough. In AFCON qualifiers, the Napoli striker is the jointleading scorer alongside Sao Tome and Principe’s Luis Leal, Senegal’s Famara Diedhiou and Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri, with three goals in two outings.

He returns to the Super Eagles fold having missed October’s friendlies against reigning African kings Algeria, and Tunisia as he was excused to settle down at his Serie A outfit.

Gernor Rohr’s men lead Group L with six points and will book an early ticket to Cameroon 2022, should they silence Leone Stars over two legs and the 21-year-old dis- closed his team would do all it takes to ensure victory.

“It’s really a good feel- ing to be back to the squad, I’m really happy and I think the squad is ready to go on Friday,” Osimhen told NFF media.

“To be realistic, the game will never be easy, so we have to prepare well which we have been doing, we are all ready and we will give our all for this win.”

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had announced that the fixture billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium,Benin City will be played without fans, as per the directive from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.