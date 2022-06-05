By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles coach, José Santos Peseiro, may opt for Feyenoord FC hitman, Cyriel Dessers to lead his attack, as Nigeria takes on Sierra Leone in one of the Nations Cup qualifiers billed at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja June 9.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Piesero, who has lost against Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies in the USA, is hoping to win his first match with the Nigerian side.

He has therefore released his 25-man Eagles squad that will enable him prosecute his AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, former Nigeria and Chelsea of England defender, Celestine Babayaro has advised the Portuguese tactician to go for Cyriel Desser, insisting that the Feyenoord player is better fit to the system of the Eagles than first choice forward, Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli forward has been the first choice of the team since the retirement of Odion Ighalo but Dessers who has a whirlwind season in the Netherlands is challenging for his spot.

Dessesr scored ten goals in the Europa Conference League for Feyenoord where he is on loan from Genk of Belgium. He carried same form to the senior national team of Nigeria where he marked his return with a goal in the 1-2 loss to Mexico.

Babayaro said based on what he saw against Mexico with Dessers in attack and in the previous games where Osimhen played in attack, Dessers looks more like the player who fits the style of the team as he compliments other players.

‘I watched Dessers against Mexico and his movement is top notch. He takes up position behind defenders which makes it easy for him to pick up with the balls. Osimhen likes the ball at the feet to run with it. The team doestt have players who can make him effective playing that way,’ Babayaro was reported to have said.

The invited players are: goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Adewale Adeyinka, defenders Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Sani Faisal, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Innocent Bonke, and forwards Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers and Emmanuel Dennis – who were all part of the squad that played Mexico and Ecuador in prestige friendlies in the United States of America.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .