By Paul Erewuba

Ahead his next outing as Super Eagles handler, Jose Peseiro has hinted his boys will keep improving in order to bring back confidence to soccer loving Nigerians, even as he assured Nigerians that his wards will soar above Sierra Leone

The Portuguese reportedly said this while answering questions shortly after losing his second consecutive game as coach of three-time African champions Nigeria.

The Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 by Ecuador yesterday morning, with Villarreal star Pervis Estupiñán netting what proved to be the game-winning goal after three minutes.

Answering questions from English speaking reporters, Peseiro shared his thoughts on the encounter at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey and also expressed feelings ahead his African Cup of Nations Qualifier opener against Sierra Leone .

In his words: “ Against Mexico the first half we didn’t play good but today I think the last 25, 30 minutes of the first half we were in command but only in the first 15 minutes we didn’t play like we can because we have players who can control the match, move the ball, command the game but we could not in the first fifteen minutes. After the first fifteen minutes we played very good in my opinion.

