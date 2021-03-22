Super Eagles in form striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was again on the scoring form for Leicester City to fire a warning to both Benin Republic and Lesotho in the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers.

The former Manchester City striker who has been on the scoring spree on late scored Leicester’s opening goal in the 24th minute and the Foxes’ third goal in the 78th minute of the FA Cup quarterfinal game at the King Power Stadium yesterday to power Leicester City to the semifinal.

It was his 9th goal in nine games for the Nigeria international for the Foxes in all competitions.

Iheanacho’s resurgence was last Sunday when he scored a hat trick in the 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

Before the hattrick, Iheanacho had scored in two consecutive league games in three consecutive EPL games.

Leicester have beaten Manchester United just once from their last 25 meetings in all competitions but Ihenacho has increased the Foxes’ winnings to two.

Meanwhile, the camp of Super Eagles opens today with as many as six players playing in England getting the approval of their clubs to play for Nigeria in the games against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Owngoalnigeria.com gathered that Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong have all communicated their availability for the games.

Still from United Kingdom, the duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo of Scottish side, Rangers have also indicated their availability for the games and are expected in camp tomorrow.

Their confirmation puts to rest fears in the camp of the Super Eagles that they will not be available for the games due to travel restrictions owing to the coronavirus, which requires people entering into England to isolate.