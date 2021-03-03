Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has picked his final 26-man list for the AFCON 2022qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho respectively.

Nigeria will first play in Cotonou before hosting Lesotho in Lagos looking for four points to seal their spot at the tournament that will be hosted by Cameroon.

Ahead of the game, Rohr picked his players from a pool of 40 players scouted by himself and the rest of the technical crew including the technical department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Austin Eguavoen.

A list of 26 players was arrived as with as many as four goalkeepers with one expected to be picked from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to compliment the three from Europe.

It was gathered that captain of the team, Ahmed Musa has been left out of the team due to his inability to secure a club since his departure from Saudi Arabia side, Al Nassr.

Rohr gave the 28-year-old a deadline to get a club in order to be match fit for the games but since his failure to secure a deal with West Brom nothing concrete has happened to his quest to get another club.