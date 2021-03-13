Championship club Reading have assured that they will not block their players from representing their countries during the international window this month.

Two Royals players of interest to Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr are midfielders Michael Olise and Ovie Ejaria, while striker Sone Aluko has been in the international wilderness for around six years.

Olise has been placed on the Super Eagles standby list for two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

There’s a nationality battle for his services as he also qualifies to represent France, England and Algeria at international level.

In the event that Olise replaces a player named in the final Super Eagles squad, Reading will hold talks with Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr before the midfielder is permitted to travel to Africa.