Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is stalling on the immediate consideration of players in the Nigeria Professional Football League for National team assignments ahead of next month’s final set of qualifying matches for the 2022 Africa cup of nations in Cameroon, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Franco-German coach speaking in a chat with brila.net said he is excited to see the top-flight Football league in Nigeria return to Television and has seen some games already. He also added that he will be watching more games but that there is the need to see more league games and what the players are doing before having them considered for the National team.

“I’m very happy that we can watch now the games of the league in NPFL from everywhere in the world so it’s good to know, good to see.

“I saw days ago the match of Abia warriors against Rangers and I will watch on Sunday the match of Rivers against Enyimba for the African competition. We have to watch and it’s depending on what they are doing all week long to make a good match. They didn’t play for 9 good months and also didn’t qualify for CHAN in Cameroon. So we hope to have better times with the home-based players.”