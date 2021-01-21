Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr is keeping tabs on Nigerian players both in the local league and abroad to put together a strong squad capable of picking the points required to qualify for Cameroon 2022.

Nigeria won none of four matches played last year, losing to African champions Algeria in a friendly before playing out a draw against Tunisia in another build-up game.

More shockingly, the three-time African champions also recorded back- to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, including their not-too impressive performance in Benin City, where they surrendered a four-goal lead.

The qualifiers return in March with Nigeria to travel to the Benin Republic and host Lesotho, needing

a point from both games to guarantee their spot in the next edition of the AFCON.

Rohr confirms he has been watching the NPFL and European leagues for fit and quality Nigerian players to prosecute the two qualifying matches.