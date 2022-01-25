All is set for the rest of the Round of 16 matches to be televised live on GOtv. Football lovers can tune in to watch the remaining eight teams battle for their place in the quarterfinals.

The Championship continues today when West African neighbours, Senegal and Cape Verde, would test strength against each other for a coveted slot in the quarterfinals at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam by 5pm. Edouard Mendy would be hoping to keep another clean sheet and consolidate his position as FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year.

While the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde would play host to the match between 2004 finalists, the Lions of Atlas from Morocco and the Flames of Malawi. Having scooped two wins from three, the Moroccans would seek to get the better of the Malawian team, which struggled to make the round of 16 slot.

On Wednesday, two of the tournament favourites, the Elephants of Ivory Coast and the Pharaohs of Egypt, would battle for a slot in the Quarter Final at the Japoma Stadium, Douala by 4pm. Seven-time champions, Egypt, would be hoping to make a statement for the continental prize after three uninspiring displays at the groups stages, while its opponent, The Elephants would be hoping to get the better of another North African opponent.