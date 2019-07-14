The Desert Foxes of Algeria have knocked out the Super Eagles to progress to the finals of this edition of the African Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

A late minute strike from Algerian forward Mahrez was all the team needed to progress leaving the Super Eagles to play for the bronze medal against Tunisia on Wednesday.

The Algerian side had gone ahead in the first half of the game courtesy of an own goal score by Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong in the 40th minute.

The Super Eagles responded in the second half through a well-taken penalty by Odion Ighalo in the 72nd minute.

The game was already headed for the extra time when Algeria won a late minute free kick at the edge of the Nigerian box. That was expertly converted by Manchester City forward, Mahrez at the stroke of time.