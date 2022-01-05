From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Super Eagles players have expressed confidence of their capacity and competence to bring back to Nigeria the Cameroon 2022 Africa Nations Cup trophy.

Captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, speaking ahead of the tournament, assured that they will be competing for the title, dismissing insinuations that facing Egypt will rattle the team.

“Everyone is talking about (Mohamed) Salah but if you look at our team, we have lots of players they will be worried about,” Musa told Sports writers in Abuja.

“So, we don’t have to think about Salah, they have to think about our own players.

“They talk about Salah but we have players like Samuel Chukwueze and others on the wings who are very dangerous – so that’s football.

“In each tournament, you will always see new players. I don’t think there is any new player going to AFCON that has not been with us since day one.

“So, we are together, and we know each other but it’s just something little the coach just needs to add into the team.

“For me, I think we’re ready because we have played lots of matches together, and like I said we are 100 percent ready.

“We are not going to Cameroon to see the beauty of the country but to win. I remember during the qualifiers when we sealed qualification, we said we aren’t just going to the AFCON we’re going to come back with the trophy,” he promised.

Similarly, Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, also assured Nigerian fans of his determination to help the team win the AFCON trophy in Cameroon.

His words: “We are all exited and determined with all our focus on the target to conquer Africa once again.”

“We are ready for AFCON and we will give our all to make the fans happy back home and abroad,” he promised.

Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, while declaring readiness to fight and wrestle the no 1 shirt for keep at the AFCON Cameroon tourney, claimed that Eagles will be on mission.

Describing the competition in the goalkeeping department as a healthy development, Akpeyi, who has been impressive for South African side Kaizer Chiefs, said: “It’s a good development (clean slate for every player). Maduka has been doing so well, Uzoho and Noble have been good as well. We are all working hard for the spot but most importantly, whichever one the coach decides to play at the end of the day, every other person will have to support him.

“Everyone is in top form at the moment and I am going to support them if I don’t get my chance. Our mission is to put smiles on the faces of football-loving Nigerians,” he said.