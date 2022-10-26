From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government on Wednesday said all arrangements have been concluded in conjunction with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the successful hosting of the second leg of the Under-23 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifying match between Nigeria’s dream team and their Tanzanian counterparts, that will be played this Saturday at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede, who made the disclosure during a press conference, held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said the match was approved to take place at the stadium by the NFF and CAF, following the upgrading of the stadium to the world-class standard by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in the state.

According to him, this would be the first time within the past 30 years that international engagement would be approved to hold on the soil of Lekan Salami Sports Complex, because the maintenance of the stadium was neglected for about 44 years, until the current governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, gave a turnaround facelift to the stadium, which was commissioned in October 2021.

Nigeria’s U-23 dream team had last Saturday secured a vital 1-1 draw in Tanzania in the first leg of the African U23 qualifiers. The winner of this Saturday’s match on aggregate will proceed to the next round of the qualifying campaign.

The Africa U23 Cup of Nations will be held in Morocco in November 2023. The tournament will throw up the teams that will represent the continent at the men’s football competition of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

According to Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State, Fakorede, adequate arrangements have been made on security and other essential matters for the success of the match.

His words: “We are witnessing yet another milestone in the annals of the GSM (Governor Seyi Makinde) led administration in the state. This administration has on several occasions assured the state of its commitment to irrevocably ensure that the fortunes of the state and its citizen experience a positive change, especially in relation to activities which directly affect the social and economic life of the people of this state.”

The stadium, he said, is iconic and it is “a beautiful facelift after a 44-year of neglect and abandonment by preceding administrations to open up new opportunities for our people to generate money and enhance value. This administration thus far has achieved the unprecedented remodelling of the stadium to an enviable world-class international standard.

“Also we are about to witness another record-breaking achievement in this administration in the hosting of the Under 23 AFCON Qualifying Match happening before our very eyes after almost 30 years of the dearth of international engagements on the soil of Salami Sports Complex.

“We are therefore calling on all football-loving citizens to come en masse to witness the epoch-making event and give our darling Under 23 Olympic team overwhelming and arousing support to victory.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to charge the member of the public to cooperate with the officials. It is essential that the people should demonstrate patriotism and understanding before, during and after the match. This, if we do will enable us to witness the hosting of more international competitions in the state.”