Seven-time African Champions, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria went top of Group A of the AF- CON U20 with a command performance that saw them humble Burundi in their group opener.
Striker Nazifi Yahaya, who was recently transferred from Kano Pillars to Danish side, Sonderjyske FC came through the NFF youth set up after play- ing in both the U-15 and U-17 national teams was the one who opened the scores in the 55th minute of play.
The Eagles piled on the pressure as Kano Pillars midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim let fly a low shot that went agonisingly close with 23 minutes left to play.
Burundi threatened to score as a tricky shot hit the side net but just a minute later, in the 71th minute, substitute Effiom Maxwell scored an individual goal to double Nigeria’s lead, assisted by Nazifi.
It ended 2-0 as Nigeria top the group while hosts Niger and South Africa played out a draw.
In the first match of the day, Siphesihle Mkhize scored a vital equaliser for South Africa as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against hosts Niger in their opening Group A encounter at the African Under-20 Championships in Niamey on Saturday.
Niger, making their debut in the continental finals, opened the scoring through Abdoul Amoustapha having largely dominated the first hour, but M Tigers youngster Mkhize came off the bench to rescue a point for Amajita.
That goal stunned the capac- ity crowd, who were vociferous in their support for the home team, and provides a solid start with old foes Nigeria up next on Tuesday.
