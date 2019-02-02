Striker Nazifi Yahaya, who was recently transferred from Kano Pillars to Danish side, Sonderjyske FC came through the NFF youth set up after play- ing in both the U-15 and U-17 national teams was the one who opened the scores in the 55th minute of play.

The Eagles piled on the pressure as Kano Pillars midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim let fly a low shot that went agonisingly close with 23 minutes left to play. Burundi threatened to score as a tricky shot hit the side net but just a minute later, in the 71th minute, substitute Effiom Maxwell scored an individual goal to double Nigeria’s lead, assisted by Nazifi. It ended 2-0 as Nigeria top the group while hosts Niger and South Africa played out a draw. In the first match of the day, Siphesihle Mkhize scored a vital equaliser for South Africa as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against hosts Niger in their opening Group A encounter at the African Under-20 Championships in Niamey on Saturday. Niger, making their debut in the continental finals, opened the scoring through Abdoul Amoustapha having largely dominated the first hour, but M Tigers youngster Mkhize came off the bench to rescue a point for Amajita. That goal stunned the capac- ity crowd, who were vociferous in their support for the home team, and provides a solid start with old foes Nigeria up next on Tuesday.