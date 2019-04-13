Meanwhile, 2017 champions, Cameroon will battle Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F when the competition kicks off later in June. Host country Egypt will kickoff their campaign at the tournament been staged on home soil against Zimbabwe, while DR Congo and Uganda complete the list of teams in Group A. Senegal are one of the favourites to win the title and they have been group with the likes of Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

The Gernot Rohr tutored Eagles who won the 2013 edition in South Africa are returning to the continental competition for the first time since then having missed the last two editions.