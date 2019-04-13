Paul Erewuba
THE Super Eagles were yesterday, in Cairo, Egypt drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship in Egypt this summer.
The Super Eagles who won the 2013 edition in South Africa are returning to the continental competition for the first time since then having missed the last two editions. They will be facing tournament debutants Madagascar in one of the group games as they hope to go all the way and win the country’s fourth AFCON title this year.
Gernot Rohr qualified Nigeria for the competition after finishing as Group E leaders with 13 points from six matches above South Africa, Seychelles and Libya.
Meanwhile, 2017 champions, Cameroon will battle Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F when the competition kicks off later in June. Host country Egypt will kickoff their campaign at the tournament been staged on home soil against Zimbabwe, while DR Congo and Uganda complete the list of teams in Group A. Senegal are one of the favourites to win the title and they have been group with the likes of Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.
The Gernot Rohr tutored Eagles who won the 2013 edition in South Africa are returning to the continental competition for the first time since then having missed the last two editions.
Leave a Reply