The Armed Forces Command and Staff Collage (AFCSC) Bi-annual Sports Competition has ended on Friday with the Headquarters and Department of Joint Studies team emerging the overall winners.

The competition featured football, tennis, volleyball, handball, swimming, squash, badminton, golf, basketball, scrabble and tug of war, among others,

and over 140 athletes competed in the games.

The overall winners clinched 13 medals of seven gold, three silver and three bronze.

The Department of Land Warfare was second on the log with 17 medals consisting of six gold, five silver and six bronze.

The Maritime Warfare department team secured three gold, five silver and three bronze to come third while Air Warfare team had one gold, four silver and five bronze.

In his address, the guest of honor, Infantry Corps Commander, Maj.-Gen Victor Ezugwu, urged the winners and losers to work harder and continue to keep the sporting spirit alive.

“The military career revolves round winning and losing, sometimes at war we win while we lost sometimes, it is part of life sometimes to win and sometimes lose, but you can’t afford to lose all the time,” he said.

Earlier, the Commandant of AFCSC, AVM Ebenezer Alade, said the bi-annual sports competition was to develop the physical fitness of staff and students.

“Sport is a tool for fostering unity and must be encouraged in order to foster jointness in approaching military operations”, he said. (NAN)