The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji in Kaduna State, says it’s second bi-annual field training exercise involving movement of troops and military equipment will begin on Nov. 22.

The college’s Public Relations Officer, Major Ajemasu Jingina made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the training, code named ‘Exercise Ubiak-Isin’, will be held along Jaji-Labar-Dunki-Bina-Wazata general area in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna state .

“The exercise is designed to assess student officers of Junior Course 92 on various aspects of leadership, tactics, as well as command and control in all phases of conventional and asymmetric warfare.

“The exercise will also evaluate students understanding of counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

“Additionally, distribution of welfare materials will be conducted in Bina and Tudun Amada villages, as part of the college’s corporate social responsibility to the host communities in order to enhance the existing civil-military cooperation.

“In view of this, the general public, especially people living around the exercise area are advised to remain calm and not panic on sighting movement of troops and military equipment.

“Sounds of explosives and small arms fire would also be heard intermittently during the days of the the field training exercise”, he said.

According to him, necessary preventive measures have been put in place for security and safety of the area.

Jingina, however, advised the general public to keep off the vicinity during the exercise, which will end on Nov. 26.(NAN).

