The National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN), says Agence Française de Development (AFD) and the EU, have pledged to expend $46 million to fund vocational skills in the power sector.

The Director-General of NAPTIN, Mr Ahmed Nagode, said this in Abuja yesterday, at a workshop on “Enhancing Vocational Training Delivery for the Nigerian Power Sector’’.

Nagode who was represented by Mr Kunle Oyenusi, the Director, Legal NAPTIN who is also Head Implementation Unit (PIU) of the project, diclosed that a financing plan aggregate of $46 million funded by AFD and the European Union (EU) would be solely invested in NAPTIN for the enhancement of vocational skills training in the power sector in Nigeria.

According to him, the project has three major components: Product Development, Infrastructural Development and Corporate Development.

Nagode said that the project, upon completion would reposition NAPTIN as a centre of excellence to serve the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), West Africa Power Pool (WAPP).

“ECOWAS Centre for renewable Energy and Energy efficiency (ECREEE) and Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA). “The project has four specific objectives: to develop trainings curricula adapted to the market needs and specialise the trainers.”

