From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The French Government, through Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), has given a grant of over N11 million (€20,000) to FAME Foundation for one year, to the Play it Dream it Initiative of the organization.

FAME Foundation Wednesday signed a year financial agreement/partnership with AFD, a French Government public utility office.

ADF had last year announced €20,000 grants to projects that contribute to the development of women’s empowerment. It had said it will reward five laureates per year.

Speaking at the short ceremony, ADF Deputy Country Director, Virginie Diaz Pedregal, said although it’s unusual for the Agency to give grants but was very happy to approve the grant for Play it Dream it Initiative.

She said 200 girls in Internally Displaced Camps across the Federal Capital Territory will benefit/participate in the project focused in using sports (football, skipping and aerobics), for girls development and empowerment.

She said that apart from the sports development Programme, it will also include health education, health sensitization Programme and healthy hygiene for girls.

Pedregal said the agency also known as Feminist agency, tries to promote agenda specific issues and commended FAME Foundation commitment to tackle gender issues as well.

She said: “By the end of 2022, more than 200 girls ages 7-17 will benefit from the weekly sports activities and regular sensitization workshops (including supplying as much sanitary protection as possible). An additional 1,500 members of the girls’ community will benefit for the change of mindset initiated by the project.”

The AFD rep explained that, “the AFD funds, supports and accelerate all the transitions to a fairer and more sustainable world. Our teams carry out more than 4,000 projects in 115 countries. In this way, we contribute to the commitment of France and French people to support the sustainable development goals.

“In 13 years, AFD has become a recognized partner in Nigeria with activities in key service sectors such as energy, water, rural roads and urban transport. With nearly two billion euros committed, AFD support about 30 projects in the country.”

The Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Aderonke Bello, assured that the funds will help actualise the Play it Dream it Initiative, aimed at developing the girl-child through sports.

She said the IDP camps were specifically targeted to give hope to the girls internally displaced as a result of insurgency and banditry activities in the northern part of the country.

“We look forward to the year long project and happy for this great partnership with the French Government/AFD which is set to help actualize our dream for the girlchild in Nigeria, through sports.”

Present at the signing was Ms. Virginie Diaz Pedregal, the Deputy Country Director of the Agence Francaise de Development in Nigeria, Mr. Victor Baysang-Michelle, the AFD Project Officer, Ms. Aderonke Bello, Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Anna Mambula, Programme Manager of FAME Foundation, Ms. Miracle Oluwafemi, Junior Programme Analyst (Legal & Partnerships) and the press.