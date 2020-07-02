Uche Usim, Abuja

Following its authorisation of an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee on the allegations made by whistleblowers against the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the Bureau of the Board of Governors (BBOG) of the Bank, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the panel will carry out a thorough job.

The Bureau in a communique said that the panel is expected to submit its report to it within a period of two to four weeks maximum.

The Bureau recalled its communiqué issued on June 4, 2020 informing the general public of its decision to authorize an independent review of the report of the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors relative to the allegations made by Whistleblowers against the President of the Bank Group.

The Bureau also agreed on the terms of reference for the Independent Review at its meetings of June 18, 2020 and July 1, 2020 and selected three persons namely, Mrs. Mary Robinson, Mr. Hassan B. Jallow and Mr. Leonard F. McCarthy to constitute a high-level Panel of Independent Experts to conduct the said Review – individuals with unquestionable experience, high international reputation and professional integrity. The panel will be chaired by Mrs. Robinson.

In May, former heads of governments across Africa, including two ex-Nigerian Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, have thrown their weight behind Adesina, who is battling 16 allegations of impropriety.

The allegations were levelled by some whistleblowers who said he violated the banks’ Code of Ethics.

However, he has maintained he is innocent.

Nonetheless, the United States is insisting on a further probe despite the clean bill of health given to Mr Adesina by the board of directors of the bank.

The embattled official has said the move to get him out, perhaps at all costs, is linked to his re-election bid and not as a result of any fraudulent action on his part.