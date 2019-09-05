Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, has announced the appointment of Chinelo Anohu as head and senior director of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF).

Anohu, a highly accomplished international corporate lawyer, was the former director-general of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and a member of the London Stock Exchange Africa advisory board.

Her appointment took effect from September 1, 2019.

According to AfDB, Anohu has a formidable track record in formulating investment strategies, and brings extensive knowledge of institutional investment practice and experience in attracting new capital, expertise in the development of innovative asset classes, spanning pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private equity and private family wealth funds.

The bank is set to hold the 2019 edition of the Africa Investment Forum on 11-13 November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa, after a successful inaugural edition in 2018 attracted $39 billion in investment interests for bankable deals in Africa.

The Africa Investment Forum has become Africa’s premier multi-stakeholder transactional platform for leveraging investments from the private sector, African and global financial institutions, global pension funds and sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.