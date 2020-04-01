As part of solutions to fight coronavirus worldwide, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved $2 million in emergency assistance for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to reinforce its capacity to help African countries contain and mitigate the impacts of the pestilence.

The grant, which was in response to an international appeal by the WHO, will be used by the world body to equip regional member countries to prevent, rapidly detect, investigate, contain and manage detected cases of COVID-19. The bank described the move as one of its interventions to help member countries tackle the rampaging pandemic that is straining already fragile health systems.

Specifically, the WHO Africa region will use the funds to bolster the capacity of 41 African countries on infection prevention, testing and case management. WHO Africa will also boost surveillance systems, procure and distribute laboratory test kits and reagents, and support coordination mechanisms at national and regional levels.

This grant “ will enable regional member countries to put in place robust containment measures within 48 hours of COVID-19 case confirmation and also support the WHO Africa Region to disseminate information and increase public awareness in communities,” said the Bank’s Human Capital Youth and Skills Development Department.