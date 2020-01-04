As parts of efforts to foster food sufficiency in Africa, African Development Bank (AfDB) has declared its support for Ogun State government’s agropreneur programmes.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun also reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to lift its citizens out of poverty, noting that he will continue to look at ways to ensure that the state enjoys a mutually beneficial relationship with AfDB.

Both Prince Dapo Abiodun and the AfDB President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina made the commitments at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun expressed his appreciation to Adesina for choosing the state as one of the special Agro Processing Zones to be developed in 2020.

Adesina, who is an indigene of the state, said he came to formally congratulate the governor on his election and present his publication titled, “Against All Odds,” to Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Adesina said the AfDB would provide buyers for the agricultural products from the state through its agriculture business chain. He said that one of the five priorities of the bank was to feed Africa, noting that feeding the continent requires making agriculture a business that would create wealth and jobs.

Adesina noted that the special agro processing zones would attract food and agric businesses into rural areas that have already been enabled with basic infrastructures like water and power, adding that the presence of rural dwellers would help add value to everything that is produced in the rural areas.

He commended the governor for his passion for agriculture, assuring that the bank would support the state government to achieve its set goals in the agric sector. The AfDB President equally promised full support for infrastructural funding of agro development in the state.

Speaking earlier, Prince Dapo Abiodun said to further consolidate on the AfDB plans, an agro cargo airport that will enhance easy transport and seamless movement of agricultural produce would be established to further trade growth.

The governor added that, a world-class agric and wood processing zone will be created in the state to diversify its economy through tree plantation. He noted that there was no reason for the state not to be the food basket of the country, adding that it has everything going in its favour, with a land mass of about 16,000 square kilometres, out of which 12,000 is arable.