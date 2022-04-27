From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

African Development Bank (AfDB) will support Nigeria to develop Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, as part of the quest for food security in the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President of the Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, disclosed this while briefing President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The former Minister of Agriculture, said: “We have decided to mobilize $540 million for the programme. The African Development Bank has approved a total of $210 million. The Islamic Development Bank, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have approved $170 million, and $160 million respectively, towards the program.”

The AfDB President indicated that the processing zones will initially be rolled out in seven States, including Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Kwara, Imo, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“I look forward, Your Excellency, to your formal launch of these Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, very soon,” Adesina added.

President Buhari commended AfDB for being foresighted and proactive about food security on the continent, and Nigeria specifically.

