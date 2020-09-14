Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo commended the Buhari administration on Monday for its support in ensuring the successful re-election of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Obasanjo, in what appeared to be his first official reaction, since Adesina’s re-election penultimate week, also thanked some past and present African leaders for their supports during the period.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president gave the commendation when the leadership of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), led by its President, Desmond Nwachukwu, paid him a courtesy call at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo, who was responding to remarks made by the FIBAN President on the support given to Adesina, added that education played a vital role in the success so far made by him and other Nigerians doing the country proud in their different endeavour.

‘I must commend the Federal government for the support given to him to get this second term ticket. You know that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, recommended him before this new government came on board. The government could have rejected him. So, I must commend the President for supporting him all through.

‘Also, let me acknowledge and commend some of my colleagues, the 14 former Presidents in Africa for joining me immediately I drew their attentions to it. Some present Presidents also deserved commendations too,’ Obasanjo said.

He emphasised on the importance of education, noting that ‘if Adesina had not gone to school, no matter the innate ability God might have given him, he would not have got to where he is today.

‘So, the first thing is how do we get the about 14 million children, who are out of school now back to school. 14 million children who should have been in school, undergoing education training that will make them to contribute to the development of the country in the near future.

‘It is having good education, that will make them good productd to market in the global world like Adesina. Not only him, we have several like him, including the AFREXIM Bank President, Dr Okey Oramah,’ Obasanjo said, even as he observed that the country’s present image was not fairing to assist these potentials.

Earlier, the FIBAN president had said that the former president’s penchant for grooming talents for leadership positions led to the emergence of Adesina, noting ‘as such, the association is, therefore, using this opportunity to congratulate you on the historic re-election of Adesina.’

‘And we are ready to make our doors open for you to equally tap from many of our qualified members for such leadership positions.’

Nwachukwu also hinted that the proposed School of Broadcasting in Abeokuta, is to be named after the former president.