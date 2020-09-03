President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Ambassador Tijjani Mohammad-Bande, President, 74th General Assembly of the United Nations, have been nominated for 2020 Kaleidoscope Global Awards holding at the Nigerian House, New York, United States, this month.

Adesina will receive Kaleidoscope African Outstanding Man of the Year Award, while Amb Mohammed-Bande will get the Kaleidoscope Infrastructural Man of the Year Award.

Other award winners are Mr Festus U Mbisiogu, Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Guangzhou, China (Kaleidoscope Entrepreneur of the Year Award), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (Kaleidoscope Personality of the Year Award), Ganiyu Dada, President, Kofa International (Kaleidoscope Industrialist of the Year Award), Hon Gabe Okoye, former Chairman, Gwinnett County, Atlanta Ga, USA (Kaleidoscope Leadership Award), Hon Benaoyagha BM Okoyen, Consul General, Nigeria, New York, USA (Kaleidoscope Excellence Award), Hon Ben Obiofuma of Ben & Tina Obiofuma Foundation Worldwide (Kaleidoscope Humanitarian Man of the Year Award), and Amb. Samson Itegboje, Deputy Permanent Rep, Permanent Mission of Nigeria UN, New York, USA (Kaleidoscope Leadership Award).

According to the award organisers, the recipients are being honoured in recognition of their vital contributions to developmental growth of Nigeria.

Deaconess Linda OE Middleton, CEO, Kaleidoscope Business, LLC, said the awards will be presented during the 15th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Conference in New York, United States of America slated for September 19, 2020.

She said the Kaleidoscope Global Conference creates increased awareness for international and local investors on the myriad of investment opportunities in Nigeria.

On this year’s award winners, she said: ‘This year’s recipients of the 2020 15th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Award are captains of industry, top government functionaries, governors and ministers, director-generals and executive secretaries of key departments of government, who have distinguished themselves in their areas of endeavours.’

Justifying their nomination, she said: ‘We hold our heads high because of their contributions and achievements, which have given us hope for the future. They have indeed done us proud and have demonstrated excellence in both public service and leadership.’

Middleton said the Kaleidoscope Business Group prides itself as collectively sharing ‘deep commitment and goodwill to the pursuit of a brighter Nigeria.’